LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – World-renowned Italian singer and songwriter Gianni Morandi gave a beautiful, energetic show in front of thousands of people who were present last night at Forti Manoel on Manoel Island, in Gzira. Morandi continued with his ‘GoGiannigò summer tour in Malta where he was given a warm welcome four years after his last concert in Malta. Against the backdrop of the capital, Valletta, Gianni Morandi interpreted and sang some of his best songs of all time. Among these “Occhi di ragazza” and “Scendi la pioggia” where those present danced to the rhythm of the songs. His electrifying performance captivated the audience and this tour was no exception. Those present sang along to classics like “C’era un ragazzo che come me amava i Beatles e i Rolling Stones” e “In ginocchio da te”. Morandi also interpreted his iconic song “Fatti mandare dalla mamma”. Introducing this song, Morandi said he imagines that when God calls him, televisions and newscasts will be at the forefront to broadcast excerpts from this song. During the concert he did not fail to pay homage to the late Lucio Dalla, a great friend of Morandi, where he performed “Caruso”, which was very well received by the audience. The concert was organized in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Malta. The President of Malta George Vella and the Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano were present at the concert.

