ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Over the years SACE has constantly supported Italian companies involved in exports and investments in Egypt, where we have been present since 2019”. Alessandra Ricci, CEO of SACE, made this announcement during the official inauguration of the new Sistema offices in Cairo.

“In the last five years we have facilitated strategically important infrastructure projects for the country’s development, investments and exports for around 10 billion euros, enabling investments for a further 20 billion euros to support the Made in Italy supply chain, and this confirms the enormous interest that Italian companies in the Egyptian market and our commitment alongside them,” said Ricci.

She added: “our office in Cairo makes Italy the only country in Europe to be able to count on the presence of an Export Credit Agency in this country which for us represents an access bridge to Africa. We are ready to continue in this direction with the Mattei Plan, alongside other means such as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Simest and ICE”.

– Photo Sace press office –

(ITALPRESS).