LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The first concert in Malta by the international artist Ed Sheeran is scheduled to take place on June 26, at Tà Qali.

Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping hits have earned him a special place in the hearts of millions worldwide.

According to the organizers, this concert will be an opportunity for fans to witness his incredible talent live, with a performance that promises to be unforgettable.

The organizers also expressed their thrill at bringing this great talent to Malta, as well as their belief that this concert is set to be a landmark event.

The event is supported by Visit Malta and The Ministry for Tourism, highlighting the significance of this concert in showcasing Maltàs cultural and entertainment appeal on a global stage.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo stated that Ed Sheeran’s concert is a testament that Malta has become a staple for all artists worldwide.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]