ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Tunisian Minister for Social Affairs Malek Ezzahi ended his official visit to Italy yesterday, during which he met the Minister for Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, and visited the Albergo Etico, the non-Catholic cemetery of Rome and the Trattoria degli Amici to discuss planning and inclusion initiatives.

“They were three intense days of meetings, discussion and above all sharing good practices,” explained Minister Alessandra Locatelli. “We worked with the Scientific Technical Committee of the National Observatory on the condition of people with disabilities (OND) and met the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) with which we will address the new working programme”.

“This visit was an opportunity to strengthen the dialogue started last year at the World Conference on Disability in New York and after my participation in October as guest of honour, in Tunis, at the High Level Conference for the implementation of the second Arab Plan for people with disabilities 2023-2032,” added Locatelli.

She reaffirmed Italy’s commitment towards the rights of people with disabilities. “We will continue to work together to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities and guarantee everyone the right to full participation in social, civil and political life in all countries. For this reason I have decided to formally invite Tunisia as a special guest, to take part in the first G7 ‘Inclusion and Disability’ which will be held from 14 to 16 October in Umbria. I am sure that together we can do more and more for everyone.”

– Photo: Ministry for Disability press office –

(ITALPRESS).