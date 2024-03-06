KUWAIT CITY (ITALPRESS) – The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, concluded his visit to Kuwait, during which he met his counterpart, Fahad Al Sabah and visited the Italian contingent.

Talks focused on cooperation between Italy and Kuwait in the fight against Daesh and in promoting regional stability. “Italy and Kuwait are actively engaged in countering the threat of Daesh and promoting regional stability. Today’s meeting intends to give common initiatives even with greater determination and effort. Italy and Kuwait will continue to work together to address common threats, in a period of great instability,” declared Minister Crosetto.

Regarding the crisis in the Middle East and the terrorist attacks by the Houthis on ships transiting the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, Crosetto underlined: “They are an act of physical and hybrid war which affect the economies of some countries, facilitating others, whose ships are not intentionally attacked. To counter these attacks, Italy participates in the European Aspides Mission, recently approved by Parliament, of which it holds the Tactical Command”.

Crosetto added that cooperation in the defense sector is also of great interest. “It is fundamental”, stated Minister Crosetto, “to face emerging challenges and guarantee the safety of our citizens. There are many joint activities and sectors in which the Armed Forces of our countries collaborate: education, training and meetings, useful for sharing the lessons learned from their respective operational experiences. A commitment that confirms the friendship between Italy and Kuwait, essential to increase further the solid and lasting bilateral relations”.

During the visit, Minister Crosetto met the soldiers of the Italian National Contingent Command Air (IT NCC AIR). While addressing them, he stated: “The Nation is grateful to you for what you are doing, for your precious contribution to peace and regional stability. On behalf of the institutions and my staff, I thank you for the professionalism and commitment with which you work, for the spirit of service and for the sacrifices you face every day. Be aware that what you do for international security is useful to Italy and strengthens its role at an international level”.

The contingent is part of Operation Prima Parthica with the aim of ensuring the necessary conditions in order to continue the stability process in Iraq and support the Security Forces in the fight against Daesh.

