Copa Libertadores, Conmebol consider opening door to U.S and Mexican teams

ASUNCIÓN (PARAGUAY) (ITALPRESS) – The possibility has emerged for Leo Messi to play in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in his career. CONMEBOL, through its president Alejandro Domínguez, has opened the door to the idea of involving Mexican and U.S. teams in South America’s most important club competition.

“It has already happened in the past,” Domínguez said, referring to the fact that Mexican teams took part in the Libertadores from 1998 to 2016. “But we are very respectful of other confederations; this is an issue that must first be discussed within CONCACAF. For us, it is an honor that teams from other confederations consider the Libertadores a point of reference. If they want to return, however, they must first talk with CONCACAF.”

Domínguez’s comments come just days after remarks by Jorge Mas, owner and executive of Inter Miami, where Messi plays, who confirmed contacts with CONMEBOL regarding possible participation in the Libertadores. “I believe that, with a view to global growth, the competition would be better with the participation of North American and Mexican teams,” Mas said. “The teams that win MLS and the Mexican league would deserve a place.”

– Photo IPA Agency –

(ITALPRESS).