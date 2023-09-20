LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Moscow for high-level security talks with Kremlin officials following his meeting in Malta with Jake Sullivan, the United States national security advisor to President Joe Biden.

The bilateral talks in Malta focused on a potential leaders’ meeting and other issues in the relationship including Chinàs support for the Russiàs invasion of Ukraine.

Wang is in Russia on a four-day visit. He began his trip by conferring with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “The more violent the unilateral actions of hegemony and bloc confrontation become, the more important for us to keep up with the times, show a sense of duty as great powers, and further fulfill our international obligations,” Wang said during his talks with Lavrov.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russiàs Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the Russian leader is set to hold “substantive” talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during next month’s trip to Beijing to attend a summit of the Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Beijing has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia. China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action.

Beijing has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukrainès allies who insist that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighboring country.

