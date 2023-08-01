BEIJING (CHINA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – During an official visit in Beijing by President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine has signed various cooperation agreements with China.

The visit took place a few days ago, and the agreements were signed in the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Palestinian delegation has signed several agreements with the Chinese side, including a twinning agreement between Ramallah and Wuhan, an agreement on the teaching of Chinese language in Palestinian schools, an agreement on visa waiver for the diplomatic passport holders and a project for the completion of road paving in Ramallah. Both sides signed another agreement to set up technical delegations for four projects.

“We jointly announced the establishment of a Sino-Palestinian strategic partnership, which it will become an important milestone in the history of bilateral relationships”, Xi said as reported by China Central Television (CCTV).

China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine to promote a comprehensive and just resolution on the long-standing issue of Palestinian”, Xi added.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

