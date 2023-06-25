LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – While several boats packed with migrants left the Tunisian shores towards Italy during the last days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed that about 40 people are feared dead after their boat capsized in strong winds. The international NGO Alarm Phone confirmed that lately several boats left from Tunisia and were facing difficulties, but could not be reached. However, around 140 African migrants were rescued successfully by the Tunisian Coast Guard and Naval Units. The migrants were saved off the coast of Sfax in southern Tunisian coast.

Meanwhile, 22 migrants who fled from Libya are also in distress. The group is on a rubber boat south of Lampedusa. According to Alarm Phone who made contact with the migrants, there are two sick pregnant women and are asking for urgent help. Alarm Phone informed both the Italian and Maltese authorities but so far nobody launched a rescue mission. However, it is being reported that the Maltese authorities requested a cargo ship MANTA ZUHAL to rescue those on board and take them to Libya.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS)

