FLORENCE (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Message to Putin? The only message I feel to tell him is to stop this war, stop bombing and invading Ukraine. I know he won’t. I tell the leaders to tell Putin to stop the war. The war cannot end just because the Ukrainians can no longer defend themselves. Ukraine cannot turn into a new Belarus”. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, while speaking at the conference ‘The State of the Union’ taking place today in Palazzo Vecchio in Florence.

“Peace plans? The only thing that could be defined as a peace plan is Zelensky’s proposal”, added Borrell. While referring to the Chinese proposal, Borrell declared, “it is not a peace plan. What China is proposing is a series of dreams, unrealizable. The peace plans are excellent but we need someone who wants to talk about peace. But how can you talk about peace if there is someone who continues to say that they have military objectives?”.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs said that in the Russia-Ukraine conflict “China has a role, I was strongly criticized because I said that China is a bit on Russiàs side” however, “China has not supplied Russia with weapons,” continued Borrell. He added, “the fact that President Xi spoke with President Zelensky, not talking about war, it’s a positive fact. I will go to China…”.

(ITALPRESS).

