ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The United States “is on Israel’s side, we will always defend you”. This reassurance was given by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

“This is the message I carry with me from Biden,” he added, guaranteeing that there is “bipartisan support for Israel” within the U.S. Congress. And “we are here to support Israel and your government”.

The head of US diplomacy said he was convinced that “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and their legitimate expectations”. This despite the Islamic group governing the Gaza Strip “with repressive tactics”.

He then recalled that the United States is “providing ammunition to Israel, as well as other defense aid” and “other material is on its way.” “We will provide additional weapons and other support to help protect the Israeli population,” he added.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, assured that “just as the Islamic State was destroyed”, the Palestinian movement Hamas “must be crushed”.

Speaking during the press conference with Blinken he said: “There will be difficult days, but the strength of civilization will win.” “It is a particular moment, in which we must be united against evil. Thanks to the United States for always standing by Israel”, he added.

In his speech, Netanyahu thanked Washington for its support in Israel’s war “against the barbarity of Hamas”. “Your visit,” added Netanyahu while addressing Blinken, “is another tangible example of the United States’ unequivocal support for Israel”.

