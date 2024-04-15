RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Belgium considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007 as “a serious and credible effort on the part of the Kingdom and as a good basis for a solution accepted by the parties”. This is what emerged in the joint declaration adopted during the third meeting of the Morocco-Belgium Joint Partnership High Commission, co-chaired by the Moroccan Head of Government and the Belgian Prime Minister, as reported by the MAP (Agence Marocaine de Presse).

According to the official statement, De Croo reaffirmed “Belgium’s long-standing support for the United Nations-led process for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties and reaffirm the support for UN Security Council Resolution 2703 (2023), which emphasizes on the role and responsibility of the parties in seeking a realistic, pragmatic and lasting agreement and a political solution based on compromise.” .

Belgium thus joins the 16 countries of the European Union that recognize the autonomy initiative, including Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, while the Moroccan sovereignty of Western Sahara has been recognized by many countries including the United States and all Arab countries, except Algeria.

More than thirty African and Latin American countries have opened consular representations in the cities of Layoun and Dakhla in the Sahara territory.

– Photo MAP –

(ITALPRESS).