VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Athletes from 70 nations will be competing in the 2023 MC Adventure Malta Marathon on Sunday 26 February. The favourite is Moroccan Hicham Boufars, who is fresh from his win in the Murcia Marathon, Spain with a time of 2h15’35”. The North African athlete, who holds a record of 2h12’16” set in 2018 in Florence, ran the Turin Marathon in November last year in 2h13’49”. Boufars, therefore, has a concrete chance of chasing the race record set in 2013 by his compatriot Mohammed Hajjy with 2h16’06”.

Among the Maltese athletes at the start in Mdina on Sunday 26 in the Marathon there will also be Andrew Grech in the men’s category (6th overall in 2017 in 2h28’16”) and Josann Attard Pulis in the women’s category. On the other hand, during the Half Marathon the spotlights will be on Shaun Galea and Lisa Bezzina.

The most represented foreign nation at the start will be Italy with 246 athletes. The Italian Embassy in Malta will award a prize to the first “azzurri” (men and women) in both the Marathon and the Half Marathon.

– photo Malta Marathon Press –

(ITALPRESS).

