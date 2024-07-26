ROME (ITALY) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Challenges already won and to be won, relations between Africa and Italy, the role in the Mediterranean, and continental diplomacy were all aspects on which Youssef Balla, ambassador of Morocco to Italy, focused during an interview with Italpress. It was an opportunity to talk about the growth of the country in the last 25 years, on the eve of the Feast of the Throne: in this sense, the changes in progress have been quite a few and the growth prospects are different. Ballàs reflection started precisely from the fact that “the Feast of the Throne is an opportunity to consolidate the mutually beneficial relationship between the monarchy and the people, and the unity of the country. It is also essential to reflect together on recent events and the future. If I have to take stock of these 25 years I would like to focus on harmony and resilience: the king managed to consolidate solidarity between all the components of the Moroccan society, also through courageous initiatives and in the face of challenges such as Covid or the earthquake that hit Marrakech have shown how we have confronted them”.

The ambassador then focused on the excellent results achieved by Morocco in various sectors: “The economy improves year by year and we have created numerous world-class infrastructures. We have the only high-speed train on the continent and Tangier is the first African port in the Mediterranean. Plus we have 2,500 km of highways and next year, the port of Dakhla, on the Atlantic, will be ready to unite America and Africa. On an economic level, we have managed to triple the GDP and double the product per capita in the last 25 years, without forgetting that our automotive industry is in the top 15 globally with 700 thousand vehicles produced every year, while in 1999 there were 90 thousand. Aeronautics is also important in Morocco, with 140 companies present, as is the production of renewable energy. We are the seventh country in the world: there is a clear vision in the direction of progress”.

As for the Mediterranean, Balla defines it as “a central axis on both a diplomatic and economic level: the port of Tangier welcomes 9 million containers, but in general Africa is growing and there are more opportunities than in the past. We are the second country on a continental level in terms of cooperation and development. One of our objectives is to bring the Sahel countries out of isolation to make them grow economically, especially in accessing the Atlantic. The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is another important project, because it extends for 6,000 km in eleven different countries, bringing energy and gas to Europe”. More specifically, the ambassador explained how at a diplomatic level “we interact with global challenges at moderate terms. Our leadership in Africa and the Mediterranean is indisputable, furthermore, on the immigration front, we have made great initiatives towards stability and peace, hosting major events on the issue and promoting an asylum policy. These people, around 50 thousand from the sub-Saharan area, need education, health services, and work. It was also essential to provide them with a humanitarian and supportive policy to give them back the dignity they deserve”.

Another front on which activity is constant, says Balla, is the “fight against terrorism and radicalization. Our policy combines security and pedagogy to deradicalize people and this experience has been welcomed by many European countries. We are also present to fight other challenges such as climate change, hosting Cop-16, and building the largest solar power plant in the world. We respect the agreements with the international community and produce 42% of electricity thanks to renewables, with the possibility of reaching 52% in 2030”. On the front of diplomatic relations with Italy, which in 2025 will reach two centuries since their inception, the ambassador highlighted how “it will be an opportunity to further consolidate this bond, which is already excellent. There is a convergence on many issues that affect Africa and the Mediterranean and commercial and tourism relationships are growing. Our community in Italy is active, dynamic, and well-integrated. We are the first community in terms of creating businesses”.

On Algeriàs controversy regarding the recognition of the territories of Western Sahara, Balla explained that “Moroccan diplomacy is not used to reacting to useless controversies or collective hysteria. The dynamics of recognition of Moroccòs sovereignty over the Sahara is fast and composed. 110 UN countries recognize the initiative we presented in 2007 and ours is an agreeable position. We hope that Algeria will also follow this constructive approach because the security and stability of the territory is at stake”.

