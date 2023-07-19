CAIRO (EGYPT) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has pardoned researcher Patrick George Zaki and human rights lawyer Mohamed El-Baqer. This was announced by the Presidential Committee for pardons, according to local news. Zaki had been sentenced to three years on charges of spreading false news.

“Patrick Zaki today received a pardon from the President of Egypt. I want to thank President Al Sisi for this very important gesture”, said the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message with reference to the pardon granted by Al Sisi to Zaki. “Since our first meeting, last November,” added Meloni, while referring to the Egyptian President, I have never stopped asking about this issue. I have always found him attentive and available. And I want to thank the intelligence, the diplomats both Italians and Egyptians, who in recent months have never stopped working to reach the desired solution. Tomorrow Patrick Baki will return to Italy and I wish him a life of serenity and success from the bottom of my heart”.

– photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –

