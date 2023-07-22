LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs national airline announced that it has cancelled 10 flights to Catania Airport from today till next Tuesday. In a statement, Air Malta confirmed that the decision was taken as a result of the recent fire at Fontanarossa airport.

The cancellations were imposed by the Italian airport authority on airlines and flight schedules to and from Catania Airport due to aircraft movement limitations.

Air Malta said, “this is an ongoing situation with more information to be updated as and when received”.

photo Agenzia Fotogramma

(ITALPRESS).

