LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese national airline, Air Malta has cancelled a further six flights to and from Catania after the Sicilian airport was damaged by a major fire earlier last month.

The national airline said it had to cancel the flights scheduled for today and tomorrow due to the continued aircraft movement limitations imposed by the Catania airport.

Some two weeks ago, a fire broke out at the Vincenzo Bellini Catania Airport resulting in a partial closure of the Sicilian airport. Although flights resumed, the airport is still facing operational difficulties.

Air Malta said this “is an ongoing situation with more information to be updated as and when received”.

