LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs national airline has started a new recruitment exercise to employ pilots and cabin crew staff, despite it made hundreds of employees redundant as part of a restructuring process to save it from bankruptcy. The advertised vacancies acknowledge the need of more staff to allow the airline operate its upcoming summer schedule. The number of weekly flights between April and October of this year will increase by 20% with 157 flights per week during the peak summer period. There will be three weekly flights to Tel Aviv, two per week to Nice, four flights per week to Palermo and three flights per week to Naples. In addition, there will be an increase in frequency to Geneva, increased to three times weekly, Paris Charles de Gaulle increased to nine services per week, Munich to 13 flights, Rome Fiumicino to 15 flights per week and Catania to 16 flights per week. London will continue to be served with 22 flights per week. In all, the airline will fly to 22 airports:

Between June and October of last year, Air Malta carried 1.1 million passengers. As part of a restructuring plan announced by the government in February last year, it was confirmed that so far 351 former Air Malta employees opted to take the Early Retirement Scheme or the Voluntary Redundancy Scheme.

One of the key changes that the Maltese government is working on is the transforming of Air Malta into a European network carrier, which would mean it would create a base abroad and fly within other countries, such as intra Italy flights. Malta has asked Brussels for permission to pump 290 million into Air Malta in a last-ditch attempt to save the ailing airline. However, the European Commission is not expected to approve the State aid requested by the Maltese government.

foto: ufficio stampa Air Malta

