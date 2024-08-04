LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – Maltàs Transport Minister Chris Bonett confirmed that two fuel tankers believed to be delivering jet fuel to Israel on behalf of the US government have not made an official request to dock in Malta for refuelling.

It is believed the two tankers are on route to Israel to deliver fuel for its ongoing offensive in Gaza, which began in October after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack, killing more than 1,200 people.

Moviment Graffitti, a left-wing Maltese organisation said they were still waiting for a response to their demand that both tankers be prohibited from entering, passing through, bunkering, receiving services, and docking in Malta. They argued that delivering the cargo would contribute to further violence against Palestinians.

Moviment Graffittìs statement came a day after it urged the government to deny passage and refuelling services to the tankers Overseas Santorini and Overseas Suncoast as part of the group’s ‘No Harbour for Genocidè campaign.

According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 39,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive in the region.

Meanwhile, Italian activists in Sicily have alerted port authorities across the Mediterranean about the Overseas Santorini deactivating its Automatic Identification System (AIS), which allows the location of the vessel to be monitored.

Palestina Libera and In Palestina warned that deactivating the tracking system poses a significant danger to navigation, particularly in the busy waters of southern Sicily.

