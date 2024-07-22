LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – Italian Admiral Valentino Rinaldi has taken command of the European Union’s “Operation IRINI,” succeeding Admiral Stefano Turchetto. This naval operation enforces the United Nations arms embargo on Libya, a country mired in conflict since the 2011 uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Italy’s Chief of Defense, hailed Rinaldi’s appointment as a “strong message of confidence” from the EU, emphasizing Italy’s vital role in Mediterranean security.

Admiral Rinaldi’s leadership marks a new chapter for Operation IRINI, emphasizing robust maritime surveillance and enforcement. The operation’s success is crucial for the EU’s foreign policy goals in the Mediterranean, seeking to foster a stable and secure environment that will eventually support political dialogue and reconciliation in Libya.

Operation IRINI is a crucial element of the EU’s strategy to stabilize Libya. The mission has inspected thousands of vessels, monitored 1,480 suspicious flights, and conducted checks at 25 airports, 16 seaports, and numerous oil facilities. These efforts aim to prevent weapons from fueling the ongoing conflict in the war-torn country.

In a recent decision, the European Union extended the enforcement measures of the arms embargo on Libya for another year. This extension authorizes EU member states to inspect vessels in international waters off the Libyan coast suspected of violating the UN arms embargo.

Libya’s strategic location and significant oil reserves have attracted regional and international powers, intensifying the conflict. Persistent instability has enabled various factions, supported by different foreign actors, to compete for control.

Launched in March 2020, Operation IRINI is part of a broader international effort to support peace and stability in the region. The mission not only enforces the arms embargo but also aims to curb the illicit export of petroleum, train the Libyan Coast Guard, and disrupt human trafficking and smuggling networks.

(ITALPRESS).

Foto: EUNAVFOR MED