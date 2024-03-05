LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The NGO SOS Humanity said that the Italian authorities have assigned the port of Crotone instead of Bari, as the place of safety for the 77 survivors who were rescued over the weekend, after the captain asked the Italian authorities for a closer port for their disembarkation. The 77 migrants were saved following a dangerous maneuver by a patrol boat of the Libyan Coast Guard during which the Libyan officials opened fire while rescuing migrants from three overcrowded boats. The Coast Guard allegedly interrupted the rescue operation and fired live ammunition into the water, causing panic among the migrants. At least one migrant drowned and others were forced back to Libya in violation of international law. Meanwhile, the rescue vessel Sea-Watch 5 operated by the German NGO Sea-Watch rescued 70 individuals in two operations. “While the Italian authorities assigned Reggio Calabria as a port of safety, 4 meters waves block our northward path, and it’s not safe to proceed,” confirmed the NGO added that it is seeking shelter near Lampedusa as their only option.

(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma