77 migrants to disembark in Crotone, 70 others assigned Reggio Calabria

Lampedusa - Italy. Lampedusa - October 21, 2023 This morning, the crisis hotline Alarm Phone was informed about a boat in distress at sea. Around 300 people were on an overcrowded fishing trawler between Tunisia and Lampedusa. In adverse weather conditions and up to 28 knots of wind (50 km/h), RESQSHIP’s sailing ship Nadir was the only available asset of the civil fleet and set off for the given position. Together with the reconnaissance aircraft Seabird of the NGO Sea-Watch, the Nadir found the heavily overcrowded fishing boat around 4 pm. The boat originally had departed from Libya. Since then, the Nadir has been accompanying the boat towards Lampedusa. (Lampedusa - 2023-10-23, Friedhold Ulonska/ROPI) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The NGO SOS Humanity said that the Italian authorities have assigned the port of Crotone instead of Bari, as the place of safety for the 77 survivors who were rescued over the weekend, after the captain asked the Italian authorities for a closer port for their disembarkation. The 77 migrants were saved following a dangerous maneuver by a patrol boat of the Libyan Coast Guard during which the Libyan officials opened fire while rescuing migrants from three overcrowded boats. The Coast Guard allegedly interrupted the rescue operation and fired live ammunition into the water, causing panic among the migrants. At least one migrant drowned and others were forced back to Libya in violation of international law. Meanwhile, the rescue vessel Sea-Watch 5 operated by the German NGO Sea-Watch rescued 70 individuals in two operations. “While the Italian authorities assigned Reggio Calabria as a port of safety, 4 meters waves block our northward path, and it’s not safe to proceed,” confirmed the NGO added that it is seeking shelter near Lampedusa as their only option.

(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE