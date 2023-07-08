LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Some 250 migrants are in distress in Maltàs search and rescue area, with the international NGO Alarm Phone is urging European countries to rescue the boat.

In a tweet, the NGO Alarm Phone, which operates a hotline for people crossing the Mediterranean in the hope of safety and a better life in Europe, reported that the migrants left from Libya and has been spotted by a Frontex drone. “They say they saw a Frontex drone above them and fear interception by the Libyan forces. They need rescue to a safe place in Europe!” Alarm Phone said.

According to another NGO, the merchant vessel SAN FELIX was ordered by the Maltese authorities to leave the area. Radio communication between the NGO Sea Watch and the captain of the merchant vessel confirmed this statement, adding that the Maltese authorities are aware of the situation. Sea Watch added, “the migrants are out of fuel and are adrift and alone.”

So far this year, at least 1,728 people have been recorded missing in the central Mediterranean, according to the Missing Migrants Project.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).