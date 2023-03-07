VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A search over a commercial ship in Misrata seaport that was coming from Malta led to the seizure of 12,000 weapons which were being smuggled to Libya.

The Misrata Port Customs Centre and the Joint Operations Force assisted the custom officers to stop and seize the 20-foot container with 12,000 pistols. Following inspections, the Port Customs Centre confirmed that the shipment contained household items to hide the weapons.

“Customs officers were able to detect and seize this container. It arrived at the port of Misrata on board the ship ‘Biltaky’, which carries the flag of the State of Liberia, and was coming from Malta, via the CMACGM shipping line”, the Port Customs Centre said in a statement.

This seizure is only one of several seizures made by the center during 2023, as part of the framework for combating smuggling and drugs.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior in the Libyan Parliament-designated government, Faraj Qaim confirmed that a committee was formed by the armed forces and the Ministry of Interior, with the help of trained dogs and advanced weapons detection devices.

– photo Videvo.net –

(ITALPRESS).