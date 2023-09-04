MILAN (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The first Italian-Saudi Investment Forum was established following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Ministry of Investments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

The memorandum of understanding is intended to support dialogue between institutions and companies interested in promoting investment between the two countries and to encourage cooperation in direct investments, supporting investors in all phases of projects once they have been indicated as having importance strategic economy for one of the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting between the two ministers, Saudi Minister Al-Falih invited Minister Urso to Riyadh to consolidate cooperation between the two countries and encourage collaboration between companies.

Also participating in the forum are the Deputy Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, the Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, the Saudi Ambassador to Italy, Prince Faisal Bin Salman and the Saudi government investor relations manager, Badr Albadr.

Around 1,200 companies are participating, of which 500 physically and over 700 remotely. More than 150 Saudi companies are participating. Among the Italian companies there are Eni, Snam, Cdp, Enel, Leonardo, WeBuild, Maire, Pirelli, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Ita, Ansaldo Energia, Saipem, Invimit participate in the forum.

The objective of the Forum is to enhance existing synergies, identifying new development opportunities and promoting collaboration and dialogue between business leaders, institutions and investors of the two countries.

– photo: press office Ministry of Made in Italy –

(ITALPRESS).