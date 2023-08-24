KIEV (UKRAINE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to reports from Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj stressed that Ukraine has nothing to do with the plane crash in which the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed.

Zelensky was addressing a joint press conference with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Kiev. “When Ukraine spoke out and appealed to countries across the world about planes, we didn’t mean that,” adding “we meant something completely different were we were asking for support.”

While acknowledging “probably, it will also help us in a certain way,” Zelensky declared, “we have nothing to do with this situation, that’s for sure. I think everyone realizes who did it”.

