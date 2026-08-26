Brennan concede il bis e vince la quinta tappa della Vuelta 2026, Pogacar sempre in rosso

ROQUETES (SPAGNA) (ITALPRESS) – Matthew Brennan concede il bis a La Vuelta 2026. Il corridore del Team Visma-Lease a Bike è ancora una volta il più veloce nella volata finale e, dopo il successo di domenica scorsa a Manosque, trionfa anche nella quinta tappa, la Falset – Roquetes di 171,1 km. Alle spalle del britannico si piazza il belga Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe); completa il podio di giornata Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost). Quarto posto per un altro portacolori italiano, Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team), autore di un’ottima prestazione. Nella top 10 di giornata entra anche Alberto Dainese (Soudal Quick Step), che chiude in ottava posizione. Tutto facile per Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), che difende agevolmente la maglia rossa. Domani andrà in scena la sesta tappa, la Alcossebre – Castellón di 176, 8 km.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO

1. Matthew Brennan GBR (Team Visma Lease a Bike) 3h47’02”

2. Jordi Meeus BEL (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3. Vincenzo Albanese ITA (EF Education Easy Post) s.t.

4. Alessandro Romele ITA s.t.

5. Axel Laurance FRA s.t.

6. Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria VEN s.t.

7. Christophe Laporte FRA s.t.

8. Alberto Dainese ITA s.t.

9. Vito Braet BEL s.t.

10. David Gonzalez Lopez ESP s.t.

CLASSIFICHE AGGIORNATE

CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA ROSSA)

1. Tadej Pogacar SLO (UAE Emirates XRG) in 11h26’01”

2. Primoz Roglic SLO (Red Bull-Bora) a 3’21”

3. Enric Mas ESP (Movistar Team) a 3’32”

4. Sepp Kuss USA a 3’44”

5. Oscar Onley GBR a 3’45”

6. Richard Carapaz ECU a 3’50”

7. Felix Gall AUT a 3’57”

8. Mattias Skjelmose DEN a 4’06”

9. Jarno Widar BEL s.t.

10. Jay Vine AUS a 4’11”

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)

1. Tadej Pogacar SLO (UAE Emirates XRG) 82 punti

2. Matthew Brennan GBR (Visma-Lease a Bike) 60

3. Ethan Hayter GBR (Soudal Quick-Step) 57

CLASSIFICA MIGLIORE SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)

1. Tadej Pogacar SLO (UAE Emirates XRG) 23 punti

2. Lorenzo Fortunato ITA (XDS Astana Team) 10

3. Koen Bouwman NED (Team Jayco AlUla) 6

CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR GIOVANE (MAGLIA BIANCA)

1. Oscar Onley GBR (Netcompany Ineos) in 11h29’46”

2. Jarno Widar BEL (Lotto Intermarché) a 21″

3. Ramses Debruyne BEL (Alpecin-Premier Tech) a 59″

– foto IPA Agency –

(ITALPRESS).