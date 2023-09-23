VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Premier Robert Abela condemned Russiàs continued violation of international law through its assault on Ukraine when addressing the UN General Assembly.

“Maltàs neutrality means we will not tolerate military aggression and unilateral actions against members of the global community and the rules-based order”, Abela emphasized.

“In the spirit of peace”, he added, “we call upon Russia to withdraw its forces from the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and we urge all nations gathered here to unite in bringing an end to the war”.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the Ukraine conflict on global food security, Abela also called upon Russia to rejoin the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure grain exports from Ukraine.

The Maltese Prime Minister reaffirmed Maltàs commitment to assisting neighbouring countries in addressing shared challenges, emphasising the importance of solidarity within the Mediterranean region. “This is why I am proud that our capital, Valletta, will host the next summit of the EU’s MED 9 members in just a few days’ time,” Abela.

Speaking about the worsening political situation in Libya, Abela emphasised that Libya represents the most pressing issue for the Mediterranean. “The peace of our entire region hinges on achieving a lasting settlement there. Malta aspires to witness a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Libya through a Libyan-led political process”, he stated.

When addressing the widespread uncertainty surrounding technological advancements, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Abela stated that if leaders make the right decisions, the impact of AI can be a positive one. He highlighted Maltàs “proactive approach” in this regard, citing six pilot projects in areas ranging from healthcare to traffic management as examples of how AI could enhance public services and improve citizens’ lives.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela held a meeting with the General Secretary of the United Nations, Antònio Guterres during which common interests were discussed. Antònio Guterres congratulated Malta in its role on the UN Security Council, particularly its period of Presidency.

Libya was on the agenda and the Maltese Premier explained the need for the country to be helped after the recent Daniel Cyclone disaster, but also due to the need of stability for the Libyan population.

– Photo Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).