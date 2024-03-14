LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The OceanViking rescue team operated by the NGO SOS Mediterranee evacuated 25 migrants from a drifting rubber boat spotted via binoculars in the Libyan search and rescue area. A medical mass casualty plan had to be initiated, to care for the survivors found in extreme vulnerable physical and mental health.

A medical evacuation took place in cooperation with the Italian Coast Guards. Two unconscious people were flown to Sicily by helicopter.

– credit photo SOS Mediterranee –

(ITALPRESS).

