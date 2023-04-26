ISTANBUL (TURKEY)(ITALPRESS/MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled the engagements scheduled for today after falling ill during a live television programme which was aired yesterday. “Today I will rest at home on the advice of doctors,” he tweeted. Following a TV broadcast interruption, Erdogan returned to speak live with reporters stating of being absent due to a stomach bug and was feeling tired as a result of the many commitments related to the electoral campaign.

Today he was due to hold rallies in three Turkish cities. However, the rallies will be addressed by his deputy, Fuat Oktay. Erdogan is preparing for next elections scheduled on May 14 and he is being challenged by a coalition of opposition that supports Kemal Kiliçdaroglu.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

