LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and the environmental NGO Friends of the Earth condemned the proposed gas pipeline between Malta and Sicily.

The Melita TransGas Pipeline is a 159-kilometre pipeline proposed to run from Delimara in Malta to Gela in Sicily, intended to transport natural gas, renewable gases and hydrogen from Italy to Malta.

The two organizations are saying that through this project, the key investors that will ultimately benefit are those involved in the controversial Electrogas project, including former Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech, who has been indicted for the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Corruption, assassination, and environmental destruction are keywords associated with the Electrogas power station and the Melita TransGas pipeline proposed by the Maltese Government,” declared the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and the environmental NGO Friends.

This pipeline with an investment of 400 million, was listed by the European Union as a Project of Common Interest, making it eligible for EU funding.

“Clauses in Electrogas agreements are set to trigger a multi-million payout to the company once the gas pipeline is completed and connected to the Electrogas power station, rewarding the ultimate beneficial owners”

The organizations added, “the European Union and Malta risk not only rewarding the alleged killer of Daphne Caruana Galizia but also her murder itself”

In 2017, Daphne Caruana Galizia received a leaked cache of over 600,000 emails related to the Electrogas project. A year earlier, she had exposed the ownership of offshore companies in Panama by former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s most trusted men, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

These offshore companies were allegedly intended to receive substantial payments from a secret company called 17 Black, which was later revealed to be owned by Yorgen Fenech. Both Schembri and Mizzi denied any wrongdoing and claimed they had never received any money from 17 Black.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).