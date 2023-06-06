ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, controlled by the Russians, was destroyed overnight. It is a strategic facility for supplying water to the Crimea. Kiev and Moscow accused each other on responsibility for the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council. “Russian terrorists,” he wrote on Telegram referring to the attack, while adding “the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant confirms to the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of the Ukrainian territory.” He added “they should not be left in one single meter, because they use it for terror and it is only Ukrainès victory that will restore security,”. While assuring that “this victory will come.” Zelensky gave more assurances, “terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else. All services are working.”

However, the head of the Russian government of the Kherson region, Andrey Alekseenko, accused the Ukrainian troops for the destruction of the dam.

