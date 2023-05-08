LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Organization International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that “so far in 2023, 4,819 illegal migrants were intercepted and repatriated to Libya”, adding that 505 migrants have lost their life and 319 others disappeared off the Libyan coast on Central Mediterranean route. In just one week 484 migrants, including women and children, have been intercepted and returned to Libya in the period from 23 to 29 April.

In its statement, the organization said that in 2022, 24,684 migrants were intercepted and repatriated in Libya and 525 migrants died, while another 848 went missing along the central Mediterranean route. Meanwhile, the European Council for Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) said in its report that the Italian authorities are continuing with the policy of assigning distant ports to relief vessels from NGO for the disembarkation of survivors. Furthermore, Malta has failed to save more than 7,000 people in difficulties in the Sar area of competence in 2022 and reports of non-response tactics continue to grow.

