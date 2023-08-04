LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The German NGO Sea Watch confirmed that two groups of migrants who were in distress on two seperate boats in Central Mediterranean were interecepted by Haftar’s Libyan militia and were taken back to Libya.

It was reported that the aircraft Seabird operated by the German NGO spotted two boats with around 100 migrants on board. An alert for a a rescue operation was sent to the NGO Open Arms. While Open Arms was en route to rescue the two boats with 100 migrants, another distress call with people on board another boat between Malta and Sicily was recieved, with Open Arms had to prioritize its rescue mission to save the group of 24 migrants. The migrants were adrift on board a boat after the engine stopped.

Sea Watch confirmed “by the time Open Arms reached the initial two cases, the Libyan coast guard had already intercepted both boats and threatened Open Arms to leave the area.”

Meanwhile, the international NGO Alarm Phone reported another distress case of migrants who were in serious difficulties. It said that “when the aircraft SeaBird arrived, we saw the boat ablaza and the Tareq Bin Zayed heading back to Libya with the migrants onboard”. The military vessel Tareq Bin Zayed belongs to Haftar’s military forces.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS)

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]