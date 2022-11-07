LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Devis Mangia has resigned as coach of the Maltese national football team with immediate effect. This was confirmed by the Malta Football Association.

In an official statement, Mangia described his resignation as “painful” while denying any wrongdoing. “I would like to reiterate unequivocally, that not only have I not behaved in a manner that offends the dignity of any person sexual or otherwise, but nor has there been any allegation by MFA of any sexual abuse or harassment in my regard.”

Mangia was suspended by the Malta Football Association last September following the alleged sexual harassment of at least two national team footballers.

While declaring that he has submitted himself to the full scrutiny of the safeguarding process, Mangia added that he will continue to do so. In his letter of resignation Mangia said that his decision was taken in the best interest of the national team to serenely face the football challenges which lie ahead.

Meanwhile, the Executive Board of the Malta’s Football Association confirmed that a report has already been concluded, following an investigation which took almost a month. The report will now be assessed by the association’s Safeguarding Board.

In October, the Malta Football Association filed a police report after two unnamed football players from the Maltese national team came forward alleging unwanted sexual advances by Mangia. The Italian coach has denied any wrongdoing.

A former coach of Italy’s Under-21 football team, Mangia has been Malta’s head coach since December 2019, winning 9 of his 27 matches in charge.

