LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has launched the second round of vouchers aimed at injecting some 100 million into the local economy as Malta slowly emerges from the pandemic.

Announcing details of the second round of consumer vouchers which will cost government 50 million euros, the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela called for caution while recognising the peoplès desire to get back to normality. “The ultimate aim is to safeguard peoplès health but we must also strive for a successful and busy summer,” he said.

The prime minister explained that all residents in Malta over the age of 16 are eligible to a number of vouchers for a total worth of 100. Foreigners holding a residence permit will also be receiving the vouchers. 60 can be spent at restaurants and 40 on services and goods.

The first scheme of vouchers injected a total of 90 million in the Maltese economy. Up to 25,000 businesses are eligible to receive the vouchers.

The local health authorities announced that the total number of known active cases reached 96. Malta has five cases of the South African variant and 27 cases of the Brazilian variant. The UK variant accounts for 48% of the cases.

There have been 30,497 known cases of Covid-19 in Malta to date. While 29,984 have recovered, the pandemic has claimed 417 lives.

To date, the health authorities have administered over 453,711 doses of the coronavirus vaccine with 296,548 being the first dose, and 164,113 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Despite the low number of positive COVID-19 cases, all cultural events which were due to be held in Valletta until September have been cancelled on orders of the superintendent of public health.

