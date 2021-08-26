LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Yorgen Fenech accused as the mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was charged before court of acquiring unlicensed weapons and ammunation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Yorgen Fenech was questioned at the Police Headquarters in Floriana earlier this afternoon. The police investigations have been underway for months, since data was extracted from Fenech’s phone. It is still unclear why the weapons and explosives were purchased. Fenech had attempted to purchase automatic weapons, cyanide, grenades together with some 800 rounds of ammunition. Fenech is already facing a life sentence after prosecutors issued a bill of indictment last week for his part in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Last week, deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia listed an impressive cache of weapons that Fenech bought online. Although it has not yet been established whether these were in Fenech’s possession and how he intended to use them, the purchases were made days after he was outed as the owner of 17 Black in November 2018. A suspicious $50,000 transaction was made from one of Fenech’s crypto wallets in January 2019 to a seller on the dark web, but it was not clear what this attempted purchase was for. A smaller transaction, of $2,098 in April 2019 was linked to an attempt to buy 1g of potassium cyanide. Yorgen Fenech has been in prison for almost two years following his arrest on 20 November 2019 while he was on his yacht in St. Julian’s.

(ITALPRESS).