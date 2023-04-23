LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to Eurostat, Malta registered the lowest increase in average hourly wages and salaries in the euro area during 2022. However, the hourly wages and salaries grew within every member state of the European Union, an average increase of 4.4% in the EU and 4% in the euro area. But among the Eurozone members, Malta was one of three countries, including Italy and Finland, where the hourly wages increased the least, by just 2.3%. Within the EU, only Denmark just barely registered a lower growth in average hourly wages and salaries, registering a growth of 2.2% last year. The biggest increase in hourly wages and salaries was recorded in Hungary (16.4%), followed by Bulgaria (15.5%) and Lithuania (13.4%). Lithuania is the country that registered the fastest growth within the euro area. Within the EU, hourly wages and salaries grew by 3.2%, mainly in the non-business economy and by 4.9% in the business economy, with a 4.6% increase in industry, 5.2% in construction and 5% in services. (ITALPRESS).

Photo Credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it