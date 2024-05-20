RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The joint organisation of the 2030 World Cup by Morocco, Spain and Portugal is attracting international companies eager to invest in the Kingdom of Morocco. In order to prepare for this event, the country has decided to launch a series of infrastructural projects.

Large works are planned to strengthen and expand transport networks, land and rail, build hotels and sports infrastructure. In addition to Spain and some European countries, many other companies have expressed their interest, including China and the United States.

Some of the projects in question have already been launched, such as the project to modernise the stadia that will host the first African Cup (CAN 2025) and, subsequently, the 2030 World Cup.

This is the case of the great stadium in Tangier, the Moulay Abdellah sports complex in Rabat and the sports complex in Fez, as well as the future large Benslimane stadium, with a capacity of 115,000 spectators.

The Minister of Economy and Finance indicated that the joint organisation of the 2030 World Cup could contribute to GDP growth, which is expected to reach 3.7% per annum next year. According to the minister, the organisation of these two international events will have an impact on Morocco in terms of economic development and job creation.

The organisation of international competitions attracts foreign investment and generates economic benefits in terms of growth, employment and development, which will involve not only stadia but will facilitate the development of a whole range of infrastructural projects, starting with traveling stops, shopping centres, hotels, car parks, and railway stations.

Morocco is proving to be a fast-growing building site and this could be an excellent opportunity for international companies.

