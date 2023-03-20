LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Prominent film director Ridley Scott will be returning to Malta next July for the filming of Gladiator 2, the sequel of Gladiator shot in Malta 23 years ago. Thousands of workers are expected to work in this production. Actors who are expected to join for the filming are Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington who is expected to have a major role in the film. The sequel’s antagonist actor is expected to be Barry Keoghan. The film shooting will take three months and the production will be a much bigger one than the original 2000 film. The production will be mainly shot at Fort Ricasoli, the large fortification in Kalkara, which also served as the main setting for the original film. The Malta Films Commission had been in talks for two years on the film’s shooting in Malta. Discussions with Paramount Pictures took place at the same time during other talks for the film Napoleon that the same director shot in Malta during 2022.

