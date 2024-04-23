CAIRO (EGYPT) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Cairo between the Italian Space Agency (ASI) represented by President Teodoro Valente and the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA), represented by CEO Sherif Mohamed Sedky, in the presence of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, who is also responsabile for aerospace policies Adolfo Ursi.

The MoU has as its main objective the strengthening of collaboration in the space sector between Italy and Egypt in order to encourage long-term investments and partnerships. The collaboration between ASI and EgSA will, in fact, facilitate investments in the space sector also by the industries involved in this sector, which together with the space agencies, could develop projects and initiatives of common interest at a Mediterranean level, in Africa and internationally.

“Italy can be a protagonist in supporting the African continent in the space sector, considered a priority in the context of the initiatives envisaged by the Mattei Plan”, declared the Minister of Business and Made in Italy with responsibility for aerospace policies Adolfo Urso. “The agreement signed today is strategic for the development of innovative technologies that will spread through more industrial sectors. Africa, the continent of the future, is central to the development of the space sector, as demonstrated by our base in Malindi which could potentially be used by African countries, which finally also want to compete in one of the most important sectors of the future society”.

“The agreement signed today,” stated the president of ASI Valente, “represents a bridge between Europe and Africa, a corridor between Italy and Egypt in the space sector. In this way, ASI continues its commitment to consolidating privileged relationships with African countries entering the sector, within the framework of the initiatives promoted by the Italian Government in the context of the Mattei Plan for Africa”.

Egypt is one of the African countries that are consolidating their space policy: the setting up of EgSA in 2019 testifies the government’s interest in broadening interest in the sector, which for several years has concentrated mainly on science and remote sensing.

The Memorandum of Understanding highlights the intention of Italy and Egypt to intensify cooperation in space sciences and technologies and to promote collaboration between universities, research institutes and companies of the two countries.

Further areas of cooperation could include Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, space applications, capacity building projects and specialist training initiatives. Earth Observation, with reference to the monitoring of the variables and effects of climate change on society and the national economy, could constitute an important area of potential collaborations and joint projects capable of involving Italian companies that can boast specific expertise.

