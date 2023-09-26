LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Ministry for Home Affairs in Malta is joining forces with the Muslim community to send humanitarian aid to Libya. Crates of clothes, food items, and other humanitarian aid to the Libyan city of Derna were already collected for the suffering population by the fatal effects of Storm Daniel. During a meeting between Byron Camilleri, Maltese Home Affairs Minister and the Muslim community’s Imam Mohammed Elsadi, the Maltese government immediately took up Elsadìs plea for continued Maltese aid to Libya, along with the provision of humanitarian supplies to Derna. Malta is committed to assisting the Libyan population during this difficult time and with the immediate search and rescue aid mission the Civil Protection Department and Armed Forces of Malta personnel conducted in Derna. Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed to the United Nations General Assembly for more aid from bigger states to Libya. The floods led to the collapse of two dams which killed at least 5,100 people and rendered thousands of others missing. The damage in the Mediterranean city is devastating and extensive with tens of thousands left homeless.

– foto Department of Information (Doi) –

(ITALPRESS).