LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is being requested by the Palestinian authorities to assist in donating medicine and to send medical supplies to Gaza. The Palestinian Embassy in Malta is urging those who want to donate do so through the Embassy to ensure that the supplies go through the proper channels and end up in the hands of the Palestinian people. “As we truly appreciate your kind will and initiative to stand with our families in our beloved Gaza, we would like to inform you that donations including medical supplies, food, and medicine should be carried out only through the Embassy as we channel the donations through the international organizations,” the embassy said in a statement. The Red Cross and the Red Crescent m are the “only channels” that will deliver donations to Gaza. The Palestinian embassy also said that it would prefer to collect money and use that to purchase humanitarian supplies from Egypt in order to avoid the high resource cost that would be involved in transporting such items from Malta. “We are facilitating the donations to be sent as we prefer to purchase them from Egypt and send them to Gaza rather than collecting them here and spending money on logistics”.

