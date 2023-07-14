LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Libyan and a Hungarian have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a knife attack on two Sicilian men over a drug deal that went wrong. The attack happened last Tuesday evening inside an apartment in Triq is-Sikka, Marsaskala, leaving two Sicilian men, aged 52 and 37, grievously wounded, requiring surgery.

According to the prosecuting officials, the Sicilian victims were residing in the apartment where the attack took place. According to local reports, the argument started between the four men while they were negotiating the sale of half a kilogramme of cocaine.

Foto DOI.

(ITALPRESS).

