LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed that 1,298 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours; the highest number of positive cases in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. This means that over one in every six people examined was found positive to COVID-19.

The number of active cases increased to 7,735 following the new registered cases and the new recoveries. According to the local health authorities, 82 patients recovered from COVID-19, however, 82 patients are still receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital, if whom five are in the intensive care unit.

So far, a total of 1,043,069 vaccine doses had been administered, including 198,772 booster doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is encouraging retired nurses and health professionals to return to the public health sector to reinforce the Covid-19 response efforts.

In a week marked by a sharp increase in cases, the number of fines issued by the police for breaches of Covid-19 regulations has effectively remained unchanged. The police issued 206 fines last week following the 203 fines issued in the previous week.

