VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – New autonomous robots will soon be sweeping and scrubbing promenades and public places across Malta.

The fleet consists of 73 mostly electric vehicles, includes fully automated sweeper and scrubbing robots, street sweepers and rough terrain utility vehicles.

There are two types of automated robots among the vehicles: one can scrub and will be used for street cleaning while the other sweeps and will be on promenades, pedestrian zones and public spaces.

Narrow passageways, beaches and other restricted areas will be cleaned with the help of rough-terrain utility vehicles.

The vehicles costed 7 million euros, with 5 million euros coming from EU funding.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said a national campaign is passing on the message that public cleanliness and maintenance need to be taken seriously. “If we don’t take this seriously, we risk losing our competitiveness as a tourist destination”.

Tourism Ministry permanent secretary Anthony Gatt said that street cleaning will increase significantly.

