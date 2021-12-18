LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities have refused the request of German NGO Sea-Eye to disembark 233 migrants who were rescued in four operations between today and yesterday in the Maltese search-and-rescue and coordination area. Amongst the migrants, there are four pregnant women and eight children.

The Armed Forces of Malta said that “Malta is not in a position to provide a place of safety” and instead directed the German NGO to Tunisia, as the nearest port of safety.

Even tough the German NGO informed Maltàs rescue coordination centre about all developments, a search for a fifth boat in distress remains unsuccessful.

Three weeks ago, the humanitarian NGO, Alarm Phone requested the Maltese authorities to save some 430 people within Maltàs SAR. Altough Tunisia accepted the migrants to avoid a shipwreck, three of the migrants lost their life.

