LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government committed itself to pay 46.7 million from taxpayers money to Paramount Studios, the film company producing Gladiator sequel film. According to the Times of Malta, the payment is part of rebate scheme that promises production houses up to 40% cash back if they film in Malta. The payment of 46,653,961 to the subsidiary company of Paramount Studios for the production of Ridley Scott’s epic film breaks the record for the biggest state aid to cinema in the EU. Figures published on the European Commission state aid website show that the second biggest rebate was handed out by Italy, however, it was less than half the rebate Malta promised to Gladiator. When the first Gladiator film was shot in Malta, the cash rebate scheme did not exist. At the time, the film reportedly left around 21 million in the Maltese economy.

