LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta can continue to assist in developing the “capacities” of Libyan law enforcement, fight international crime in the Mediterranean and strengthen the human resources of the Libyan security forces. This was declared by the Maltese Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh in Tripoli. “The security situation in Libya has a direct impact on the centre of the Mediterranean and the southern part of Europe. The collaboration between Libya and neighbouring countries such as Malta translates into the protection of Maltese and Libyan citizens,” Camilleri said. During the discussions, Camilleri discussed law enforcement and security, including training exercises for Libyan law enforcement officials. At the end of the visit, Camilleri thanked the Libyan authorities for their continued cooperation, noting the progress made by the Libyan authorities as he wished that the European Union and Libya would work together more to strengthen this process. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: DOI