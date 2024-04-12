LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) (ITALPRESS) – A Maltese court has ordered the police in Malta to start extradition proceedings to bring an Italian citizen, G.R., 31, to face drug trafficking charges. Russo, a cafè owner, is from Naples and he was residing in St Paul’s Bay.

G.R. failed to appear for a court session, and this led the Magistrate to order the police to do “anything allowed by law”.

G.R. who is believed is in Italy, was arrested in December 2021 after being found in possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was stopped while driving in Naxxar, and cocaine, cannabis, cash and two mobile phones were found in a bag during police search. The police conducted another search at his house and two garages in Msida, and found some 1.5 kilos of cocaine and 15 kilos of cannabis worth over 450,000. Further 250,000 in cash was also found. The accused pleaded not guilty to trafficking and aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as other charges including money laundering. He was granted bail in February of 2022 following his third attempt.

– Foto: Polizia Malta –

(ITALPRESS).