LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is objecting to a proposal by the European Commission to lower the driving age to 17 years across the EU states. The “accompanied driving scheme” would allow 17-year-olds to drive as long as they are accompanied by an adult. During a Transport Council of Ministers meeting in Brussels, Minister Aaron Farrugia made Maltàs position known, saying the proposal contradicted the island’s safety, congestion, and decarbonisation efforts. Malta believes that lowering the driving licence age should remain at the discretion of individual member states. The European Commission’s proposals were approved on Monday with minor amendments by the Council of Ministers, paving the way for the final stage of dialogue with the European Parliament.

